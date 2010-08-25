TIP OF THE DAY: Employee Incentives Are Good But Group Rewards Foster Teamwork And Collaboration

Today’s



Photo: Flickr via NaturalBlu

tip comes from John R. Ryan, the president of the centre for Creative Leadership:

Having spent much of my life in environments that depend on teamwork, I’ve learned that team success can generate tremendous positivity.

The level of goodwill that comes from a group accomplishment is often greater and more meaningful than that of strictly personal achievements because of the relationships we build and the larger scope of the outcome. Cisco Systems, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer John Chambers, saved itself from possible ruin a decade ago by building a collaborative culture in which groups, rather than individual stars, drive key decisions and products.

People felt empowered, and more innovative ideas surfaced. What better way to build positivity at work?

— John R. Ryan, President, centre for Creative Leadership



Read more advice from Ryan over at BusinessWeek >

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





