TIP OF THE DAY: Emails Can Cause Fights, Pick Up The Phone Instead

“I think e-mail is very often disruptive in corporate cultures. You sit next to people and send e-mail to each other instead of walking over or making a call or just trying to look for the personal interaction….It’s very efficient, but I am convinced that e-mail does not replace presence…

You can get into a great argument in e-mail because people can read whatever they want into the words. It takes two minutes to pick up the phone, so I try to encourage that as much as I can.”



— Kasper Rorsted, Chief Executive of Henkel

