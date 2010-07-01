Tip Of The Day: Don't Wait Until Your Product Is Perfect To Get It On The Market

Today’s tip of the day comes from Kevin Rose, Founder of Digg:

I think that one of the things that new internet entrepreneurs try to do, oftentimes, is refine and perfect their product into something that they consider to be amazing before they launch it.

And the truth is that you never know what the users are going to do with what you’ve created. So I think the best way to launch anything new is to… release early, release often.

So get something out there, get the users playing with it, and then release. Don’t try and make this one big, huge, all-inclusive, multi-feature product — get users playing with it, take in that feedback, and iterate.

— Kevin Rose, Founder of Digg

