TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Wait For Someone To Give You Authority -- Seize It Yourself

Photo: AP Images

Today’s tip comes from Peter Ueberroth, former commissioner of Major League Baseball and the head of the US Olympic Committee from 2004 to 2008:

Authority is 20 per cent given and 80 per cent taken.



—Peter Ueberroth, Former Head of the US Olympic Committee

—————



