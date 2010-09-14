TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Waste Time Finding Great Answers To The Wrong Questions

Photo: TED.com

Today’s tip comes from Tim Brown, president and CEO of innovation and design firm IDEO:

As leaders, the most important role we can play is asking the right questions.

But we forget that it is a creative process. Those right questions aren’t just lying around on the ground to be picked up and asked.

If you don’t ask the right questions, then you’re never going get to the right solution.



–Tim Brown, President and CEO, IDEO



