TIP OF THE DAY: Just Because Someone Is A Good Manager Doesn't Mean They'll Be A Good Leader

Today’s tip comes from Randy Komisar, a partner at VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, who specialises in tech entrepreneurship, and is the author of two books about entrepreneurship and management:

A lot of people believe the two are the same and believe that, because they have been effective or excellent managers, that they’re capable of leading.

While the two ideally come together, the qualities and attributes of a leader and a manager are not exactly the same.

Management is more operationally focused. It’s more of a supervisory role of setting priorities, allocating resources, and directing the execution.

Leadership is more forward thinking, more about enabling the organisation, empowering individuals, developing the right people, thinking strategically about opportunities, and driving alignment.

Mind you, the line is not black and white. But it’s a classic mistake that because someone is a good manager that they’ll necessarily be a good leader.

—Randy Komisar, Tech Entrepreneurship Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

