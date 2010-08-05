TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Make Yourself the centre of Attention

IBM



Today’s tip comes from Sam Palmisano, the Chairman and CEO of IBM:

Some of the most effective leaders don’t make themselves the centre of attention. They are respectful. They listen.This is an appealing personal quality, but it’s also an effective leadership attribute.

Their selflessness makes the people around them comfortable. People open up, speak up, contribute. They give those leaders their very best.

—Sam Palmisan, Chairman and CEO, IBM

Read more advice from Palmisano at CNN Money >



———-

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.