TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Let Your Next Crisis Go To Waste

Today’s tip comes from Ron Ashkenas, managing partner of Schaffer Consulting and author of several books on organisation management:

People jump to respond to floods and snowstorms, urgent customer problems, financial challenges, or competitive moves.

Levels of collaboration and creativity rise; a sense of urgency pervades the workplace; and everyone pitches in to resolve the problem or achieve the goal.

But when the crisis passes, things revert to normal. The crisis becomes a part of the company’s folklore rather than a step towards lasting performance.



But it doesn’t have to be this way … You can capture the spirit and energy of a crisis and use it not only to achieve the immediate goal, but also to build new patterns of achievement over time.

–Ron Ashkenas, Managing Partner, Schaffer Consulting



