TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Give Up - Someone Out There Is Bound To Say "Yes"

Over the last 40 years I have successfully founded and built five businesses, two in high-tech manufacturing, three in financial services. Each one ran into seemingly insurmountable problems within the first year that had even expert advisors advising me to give up.

With the first business it was every bank I approached for a start-up loan – except the 12th one, where the regular loan officer happened to be out and the V.P. of commercial loans was filling in. He told me there was no way I qualified for a loan – except that he was impressed by my determination and confidence, which counted for more than the paperwork – and he had the authority to go with his gut feeling.

