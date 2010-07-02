TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Forget The Four Most Valuable Words In Business

Business Insider
listen ears poster

Photo: ky_olsen via Flickr

Today’s tip of the day comes from Tom Hughes, President and COO of The Connors Group, Inc.:

The four most valuable words in business: “what do you think?”
     — Tom Hughes, President and COO of The Connors Group, Inc.
—–

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected].  Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

warroom-us