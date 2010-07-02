TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Forget The Four Most Valuable Words In Business

Photo: ky_olsen via Flickr

Today’s tip of the day comes from Tom Hughes, President and COO of The Connors Group, Inc.:

The four most valuable words in business: “what do you think?”

— Tom Hughes, President and COO of The Connors Group, Inc.

