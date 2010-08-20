TIP OF THE DAY: Hire The sceptics -- They're More Valuable Than People Who Just Accept Conventional Wisdom

Photo: SunGard

Today’s tip comes from Cristobal Conde, President and CEO, SunGard:

I love it when people show healthy scepticism. I think the more an organisation is diverse that way, the healthier it is, and better decisions will come out.

We have made more money by bucking conventional wisdom than by following it.

And I think that in an interview, I look for ways in which people demonstrate that they are thinking about things rather than just accepting conventional wisdom.

— Cristobal Conde, President and CEO, SunGard



Read more from Conde over at the New York Times >



—————

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Get Tip Of The Day Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.