TIP OF THE DAY: "Do What You Love" Is Terrible Career Advice

Often, the thing we should do for our career is something we would only do if we were getting a reward. If you tell yourself that your job has to be something you’d do even if you didn’t get paid, you’ll be looking for a long time. Maybe forever.

So why set that standard? The reward for doing a job is contributing to something larger than you are, participating in society, and being valued in the form of money.

Here’s some practical advice: Do not what you love; do what you are…. [I]f you are overwhelmed with the task of “doing what you love” you should recognise that you are totally normal, and maybe you should just forget it.

Just do something that caters to your strengths. Do anything.

