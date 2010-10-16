MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Computer Device That Emits Stinky odours When Foul Language Is Typed

Photo: Ultra Modern Life Training Lab

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: Pepper Mouth is a device that plugs into a USB port and literally emits foul smells whenever a swear word is used on the computer. It’s shaped like a bomb canister and theoretically teaches people how to curb their potty mouths.

The developers of the device claim that people don’t take the risks of foul language on the Internet seriously enough. Maybe every bank should get this in place of monitoring employees.

Whose Idea: Developers at Ultra-Modern-Life Training lab

Why it’s a bomb: This idea is a major bomb — pun intended. Although there have been a lot of situations where inappropriate language on the computer has come back to bite people, particularly at work, this stink solution is not likely to fix the problem. In fact, it’s likely to cause more problems once co-workers get a whiff of what’s going on. Literally.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.