TIP OF THE DAY: Your Most Treasured Customers Could Be Draining You Dry

Photo: Chris Carey Advisors, LLC

Today’s tip comes from Chris Carey, president of Chris Carey Advisors, LLC:You have to look at each customer account and calculate its contribution to the organisation. You just might find that your most treasured customers are draining you dry.



Weird as it sounds, customers want you to make a profit too—they just don’t want to be gouged. Show them you’re providing a great product or service at a better-than-fair price and you may be able to negotiate a higher price.



— Chris Carey, President, Chris Cary Advisors

Read more from Carey at Forbes.com >

—————

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Get Tip Of The Day Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.