TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Let The Need For Consensus-Building Dilute A Powerful Idea

Photo: publicwords.com

Today’s tip comes from Josh Linkner, the founder and chairman of ePrize:

Consensus-building can dilute the potency of an idea, and drag what should be something remarkable into yet another me-too plan.

Trying to please everyone can be a dangerous trap, draining the poignancy out of your best ideas.

Instead of watered down, GroupThink, bland-idea soup, let your imagination soar and dare to be bold. Why launch a new product, service, process, or idea in the first place unless it is a powerful and original effort?

This week, try letting everyone’s ideas come out freely but then make sure that what you launch is something that can generate a “wow”. Powerful. Special. Unique. Bold. Daring. Remarkable. Different.

— Josh Linkner, Founder and Chairman, ePrize



—————

