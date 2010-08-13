TIP OF THE DAY: Be Open With Your Employees About What's Going On At Your Company

Today’s tip of the day comes from Ken Lehman, Co-founder of Winning Workplaces:



Employees want to do a good job. But they need to know what is going on and how they fit in.

Frequent, open communication — including financial information — equips people to do their best.

Every good organisation has a culture of shared risks and rewards. You also need shared information.

— Ken Lehman, Co-founder, Winning Workplaces



