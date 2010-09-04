TIP OF THE DAY: Be Friendly But Don't Make Friends

Photo: Hankel International

Today’s tip comes from Kasper Rorsted, the chief executive of Henkel, a consumer products company based out of Germany: The first time I realised [the job] was serious was after about six months, when I had to lay somebody off. I remember sleeping very poorly for almost a week.

I had to start having honest conversations with people about how they performed, and that taught me a lesson. I’ve always been friendly, but I’m not friends [with colleagues] anymore. When we have parties, I’m the one who will leave early.



–Kasper Rorsted, CEO, Henkel



