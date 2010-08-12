TIP OF THE DAY: Tell Your Employees That It's Acceptable To Fail

Today’s tip of the day comes from Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation SKG:



If you stop being creative and innovative, you’re finished.

… [And if] you don’t make failure acceptable, you can’t have original and unique.

And so in a world today that punishes, brutally punishes, any of us for failure, it’s the single most important quality that I think we work so hard to provide for our 2,000 employees, the understanding that they are expected to take risks.

A miss is not a good thing, but we don’t run the enterprise on the edge of thinking that every single thing we do will be a hit. It can’t be.

— Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO, DreamWorks Animation SKG

Read the rest over at the New York Times >

