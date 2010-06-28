Tip Of The Day: A Team With No Bad People Is Better Than A Team With A Few Rockstars

Here’s our business tip of the day, from Mark Pincus of Zynga:

“[When] I play in Sunday-morning soccer games, I can literally spot the people who’d probably be good managers and good people to hire…. in soccer, especially if you play seven on seven, it’s more about whether you have seven guys or women who can pull their own weight rather than whether you have any stars.

So I’d rather be on a team that has no bad people than a team with stars.

There are certain people who you just know are not going to make a mistake, even if the other guy’s faster than them, or whatever. They’re just reliable.”

— Mark Pincus, Founder and CEO of Zynga

