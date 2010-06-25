Tip Of The Day: A Phone Call Offers A Better Branding Opp Than A Super Bowl Ad

Here’s our business tip of the day, from Tony Hsieh of Zappos:



We believe the telephone is one of the best branding devices out there.

We have the customer’s undivided attention for 5-10 minutes—compare that with a 30-second Super Bowl ad when the viewers are probably not paying full attention.

If we get the interaction right, what we’ve found is that customers remember that for a very long time and tell their friends and family about us.

— Tony Hsieh, CEO, Zappos



