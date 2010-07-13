TIP OF THE DAY: A Little Friction In The Workplace Is A Good Thing

Photo: The Associated Press

Today’s tip of the day comes from Michael Eisner, former CEO of Disney:

[The] more diverse you are as an organisation, the more diverse are the opinions that get expressed, which sometimes creates friction, and friction slows down the machine.

When the machine slows down, good things can happen. If it is just sliding along with no friction, you get the easy solution; you get mediocrity.

— Michael Eisner, former CEO, Disney

Check out the rest of the interview from HBR’s book, Interviews with CEOs >



