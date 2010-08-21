TIP OF THE DAY: If You Really Want To Impress A Potential Business Contact, Send A Handwritten Note

Photo: TommySpaulding.com

Today’s tip comes from Tommy Spaulding, former CEO of the leadership organisation Up with People, and author of It’s Not Just Who You Know:

We get flooded every day by text messages and e-mails; meanwhile our mailboxes are filled with bills, advertisements, and solicitations.

And that’s exactly why handwritten letters and notes are so special — they are the rare personal note amid a sea of impersonal statements and bills.



I think of communication in terms of its impact. There is a hierarchy. A text is nice, but an e-mail is better. And a phone call is better still. Sometimes, however, a handwritten note is even better. …

[It] shows that you care, that you want to continue to build and grow the relationship. In most cases it leads to the thing you want next — face-to-face time with the person you want or need to know.

— Tommy Spaulding, Author, It’s Not Just Who You Know



