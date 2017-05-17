Here's how to use all the new features in Snapchat's big update

Snapchat’s newest update packs a bunch of cool new features into the app. Most noticeable is the option to make the photos and messages you send stay on-screen for a long time, instead of disappearing after ten seconds.

There’s also a way to “loop” your video clips, as well as handy new editing tools like the “Magic Eraser,” which let you erase parts of a photo, and an emoji brush, which lets you draw on your photos using your favourite emojis.

Here’s how to use Snapchat’s new features:

How to access infinity-length snaps Business Insider/Nick Vega Accessing infinity-length snaps is a breeze. Simply take a photo as you normally would, and click on the timer icon. You will be given the option to choose a length between 1 and 10 seconds, as well as a new option under the infinity symbol. If you choose the infinity symbol, your recipient will be able to view your snap for as long as he or she likes. However, once they close the snap, it will be deleted. How to use the Magic Eraser feature Business Insider/Nick Vega The Magic Eraser tool is your last stand against unsightly elements making their way into your snaps. It can be found under the Scissor tool, and is simply to use. After taking your photo, select the Magic Eraser tool, and highlight the area that you want to eliminate. Once you've done that, lift your finger and the tool will work its magic. It's not perfect, however, so don't rely on it for any heavy duty editing. But if you want to get rid of something on a solid-coloured background, it will do in a pinch. Let's go over the Magic Eraser one more time Business Insider/Nick Vega As you can see, the tool isn't perfect, but it's good enough for a picture that will only be viewed for a few seconds. How to draw using emojis Business Insider/Nick Vega You will find this new feature under the marker icon. When you select it, you will be given the opportunity to select the colour you want to draw with, as usual, but there will be an emoji icon underneath. If you click on that, the menu will expand and you will be presented with a number of emojis to choose from. Simply select an emoji and draw as if it were the regular marker tool. How to loop videos Business Insider/Nick Vega Now, when you send videos on Snapchat, you will have the option to allow the recipient to view it on loop an unlimited number of times before they close the snap. After taking your video, click the 'Loop' icon, and select whether you want the recipient to only see the video once, or whether it will play on a loop.

