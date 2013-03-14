Take A Walk Around Singapore's Hot New Hipster neighbourhood

Photo: Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider

Unlike the rest of Singapore, which primarily consists of carefully planned high-rises, the neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru is a historic community that still retains some of its ramshackle charm.With its Art Deco-style architecture and its small quiet, lanes, Tiong Bahru feels like a quiet respite from the dizzying skyscrapers and frenetic pace of city life.



It was built in the 1930s as the first housing estate in Singapore, but recently it has become the hottest neighbourhood in the city.

Today, yuppies, designers, expats, and creative types linger over cappuccinos at hip cafes or peruse boutiques for one-of-a-kind jewelry, clothing, or furnishings.

Meanwhile, vestiges of the old neighbourhood persist. There are a few traditional coffee shops where older people gather over kopi (coffee in Malay). And on Sunday mornings, the Tiong Bahru wet market is the place to be.

It’s a study in contrasts, and a combination that adds up to one of the most dynamic and vibrant neighborhoods in the city.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

