Teen Reportedly Caught At Victoria's Secret With Dead Baby In Bag Is Getting Death Threats

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly caught shoplifting at a Victoria’s Secret in New York City

while she was carrying a dead foetus in her bagis

getting death threats online, her lawyer told the New York Daily News.

Tiona Rodriguez’s lawyer told the newspaper that the teen has been getting death threats on Facebook. Gothamist reports that her Facebook account has since been shut down.

Before the account was shut down, Tiona posted about her first child, a 2-year-old boy, according to The Daily Beast. She also posted this status on the day she gave birth: “These cramps SON.”

Tiona reportedly told police that she was only six months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage, but a medical examiner said the baby was 8 months along and may have died of asphyxiation.

So far, Tiona has only been charged with the shoplifting. She could be charged with murder if tests show that the baby’s cause of death was homicide.

Security guards at the Victoria’s Secret store in Herald Square in Manhattan approached Tiona and a friend because they were “acting suspicious,” Eyewitness News reported. They said they found merchandise on the girls as well as the dead foetus in Tiona’s bag.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the theft.

