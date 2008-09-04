"TinyCrunch" Guys Strike Again: Start Ripping Off Mashable

Last week we talked to the guys behind tinyCrunch, a site that condenses TechCrunch posts into bulleted (Blackberry-friendly!) items for the time-pressed tech professional. Back then, the “tiny” guys, Matthew Glueckert and Jason Wilk, said they’d be launching new “verticals” for what they’re calling a “newswire for blogs” in the near future.



Today they delivered with — you guessed it — “tinyMash,” a feed of Mashable posts condensed into four- and five-bullet posts. Gleuckert and Wilk say they reached out to Mike Arrington of TechCrunch before launching “tinyCrunch.” They got no official response, but today Arrington gave them their first link. Before launching tinyMash they sent Mashable an email heads-up — posted below — and also got nothing in response.

Should tinyCrunch, tinyMash or tinyAnything exist? TinyCrunch is taking a survey.

Mashable,

We would like to make you aware of our launch of tinyMash.com. We are a micro tech blog newswire and Mashable is one of the first blogs we are giving coverage too. We wanted to email you first to make sure that you do not have any issues with the name. We are huge fans of Mashable, been reading you since the beginning. If you would like to talk, we are available any time of the day to speak offline. Hope this finds you well.

Regards,

Jason and Glu

tinyComb.com

