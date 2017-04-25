This tiny UV camera will show if you've missed any areas with sunscreen

This tiny UV camera has been designed to help you figure out where you need more protection with your sunscreen.

It shows areas you’ve missed as white and the areas where sunscreen has been applied as black. It means if you’ve missed a spot you can check and re-apply.

It can be pre-ordered for this summer on the company’s website for around £93.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

