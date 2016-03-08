These tiny horses have very big jobs to do

These horses may be tiny, but they have very big jobs to do. The Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses have brought joy and comfort to over 45,000 trauma victims, first responders and patients living with life-threatening illnesses to date.
They’re also super cute.
Story and editing by Alana Yzola
