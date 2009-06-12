Tiny Texas Brokerage Crushes Wall Street With Daring Mortgage Trade

Today’s Wall Street Journal carries the amazing story of a small Texas brokerage that pulled a fast one on some of the biggest banks in the world.

The short version goes like this.

Amherst, the Texas brokerage, and others sold hundreds of millions of dollars of credit default swaps on bonds back by $29 million of subprime mortgages to JP Morgan, Goldman, UBS RBS and other banking giants. The banks paid steeply for the swaps—up to 90 cents for every dollar of insurance—but thought it was easy money. After all, these were Lehman packaged California subprime loans made in 2005, a class of loans that pretty much define toxic. The upside seemed limited but almost certain.

What happened next is that a loan servicer, probably at the behest of Amherst, turned around and bought up all the mortgages, paying them off in whole. Apparently because the original amount of loans backing the bonds was $335 million—meaning the amount of outstanding loans had fallen to just 10% of original amount due to defaults and refinancings—the mortgage servicer was free to buy them up and make bond holders whole.

Of course, this meant that the entire $130 million of credit default swaps was suddenly worthless. The banks are sure that the mortgage servicer was acting on behalf of Amherst, which would mean the 100 person Texas brokerage had made a tidy sum by buying toxic mortgages while selling insurance on the bonds.

The banks are crying foul, although it’s not clear if anything illegal happened. It may just be that the banks were simply outsmarted by a wily brokerage who had found a way to exploit the unhealthy appetite for these credit default swaps. We can squint out eyes and see this as Wall Street getting punished for its greedy desire to go massively short these mortgages.

So what do you think? Was Amherst swap-sale and mortgage buy-up fair game? Or did they go too far here?

