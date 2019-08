This is one ambitious company. They’re working towards building a nationwide network of tiny homes (and buildings to store them in) that can seamlessly move from city to city. Here’s how they work.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video and images courtesy of Kasita.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.