This 80-square-foot phone booth-like tiny room is designed to fit inside your living room and serve as your office

Sidegiggle A rendering of the Hid-Den.

A design group has crafted a mobile tiny-room concept that would allow people a private space to work in their homes.

As remote work has become the norm, thousands are adjusting to working, living, parenting, schooling, and relaxing in their homes.

With companies continuing to embrace work-from-home policies, we may have to get creative with how we carve out our work areas.

The Hid-Den doesn’t have a price yet, but the company told Business Insider in an email that its designers are exploring production options.

Thousands abandoned their offices and crafted makeshift work areas in their homes in March as the COVID-19 pandemic ushered office workers indoors to help stunt the spread of the virus.

But not everyone had a souped-up workstation in their home.

Sidegiggle’s Hid-Den concept, created by designer Irene Yu, could address that problem. The mobile tiny room is designed to fit in the corner of your living room and serve as an enclosed mini-office pod, providing freedom from distraction of kids, pets, and other aspects of the home.

Here’s how it would work.

According to the Sidegiggle website, the company came up with the design concept as a way to compartmentalise the home into both a place for work but also “retreat and reset.”

Office workers have had to adapt to working from home during the pandemic as offices have shuttered and remote work becomes the way of the world.

But that doesn’t mean that everyone had the proper setup for an adequate home office.

Sidegiggle’s Hid-Den could help address a lack of adequate workspace in the home.

The design firm designs quirky products as solutions to problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hid-Den modular system can take on different forms.

There’s a bookcase mode, which uses three of its walls as bookcases and can flatten out when the pod isn’t in use.

The door to the pod is mirrored.

Then there’s the den mode. The bookcase walls fold together into a cube to form the mini-office.

The books provide acoustic insulation, according to the company.

The design plans also include a simple, freestanding 30-square-foot office pod.

It’s slightly larger than a typical wardrobe.

The door would simply slide shut.

Shelves line the exterior of it for storing home items like linen or toilet paper, which provide insulation.

Another version would allow the owner to store clothing in the outer compartments, which would also help insulate the pod.

The concept is still in the planning phase and doesn’t have a price tag yet, but the company told Business Insider in an email that due to a high volume of requests, it’s exploring what production could look like.

