This $13,000 tiny home can be built with a single tool in less than a day

People’s Architecture Office Mrs. Fan and her Plug-in House in Changchun Jie, China.

Homes can be expensive in Beijing, so a woman known as Mrs. Fan ended up living in a small and dilapidated house in the courtyard of her parent’s residence outside the city. She still wanted to live near her family, but also desired a modern home at an affordable price.

After the People’s Architecture Office (PAO), a local firm, heard about her story, it designed her a Plug-in House in December 2016.

With just $A13,060 worth of materials and a hex wrench, a construction team can build the Plug-in House in less than 24 hours, PAO’s principal, James Shen, tells Business Insider. The pre-fab home features a proprietary design that’s similar to a renovation system the firm designed in early 2016.

Check it out below.

The home is located in Changchun Jie, a small town outside Beijing, China. People's Architecture Office Mrs. Fan lives there with her son. They used to live in a one-story house on the site, but it was falling apart. That home was demolished before the Plug-in House's construction. Here's a before and after. People's Architecture Office The Plug-in House is much more modern. People's Architecture Office It features a kitchen that connects to a living room, two small bedrooms, and a bathroom. People's Architecture Office The interior lets in a lot of natural light. People's Architecture Office Even the shower has a skylight. People's Architecture Office Steps on the side of the house lead to a roof deck. People's Architecture Office Anyone can construct a Plug-in House 'The structure is built without any machinery and does not require specialised labour,' Shen says. People's Architecture Office It's made of dozens of panels that connect with one tool: a hex wrench. People's Architecture Office Its construction doesn't require much skilled labour, and the panels are cut off-site to reduce cost. People's Architecture Office The Plug-in House's construction is similar to that of PAO's Courtyard House, a ready-made retrofit launched in 2016 that updates homes while still preserving historical style. People's Architecture Office Unlike the Courtyard Houses, 20 of which were subsidized by the Beijing government, the first Plug-in home was funded by Mrs. Fan. So far, the PAO has built two Plug-in homes, with plans for more. Shen sees the project as a low-cost housing solution for residents who don't have a lot of money to spend on a new home. 'Because the Plug-in House can be conveniently flat-packed, shipped, and put together, we can build it in remote locations that are usually difficult to build in,' he says. People's Architecture Office

