People Are Going Nuts Over An 8 x 10-Foot Apartment In London

Potential buyers are fighting over a tiny apartment in London that measures just 10′ X 8,’ according to CNN Money.



The apartment—if you can call it that—was originally on sale for $145,000. More than 100 people have viewed the apartment, and a dozen offers have been made on the tiny pad. The high bid is believed to be $280,000, from an investor from Greece. But brokers believe the final selling price might reach $500,000. according to CNN Money.

In CNN Money’s video 6-foot-1 reporter laid down in the apartment and stretched the entire length of where the bed would fit. He also couldn’t reach from side to side with out hitting the walls.

What’s all the fuss about? Location. Location. Location.

The tiny apartment is near the famed Harrod’s Department store in London, on Brompton Road.

Small apartments are all the rage in New York City right now, as well. Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently announced the plan for 300-square-foot apartments, dubbed “micro apartments.”

Take a look at just how small the London pad is:

