One man is trying to end homelessness in Los Angeles by building tiny houses

Elvis Summers is trying to end homelessness in Los Angeles.

With his charity, Starting Human, he’d like to give everyone a house — even if it’s about the size of a parking spot.

Summers first started the project when a homeless woman who goes by the name of Smokie came by his house asking for recyclables. She didn’t have a home, so Summers went to Home Depot, bought some supplies, and built her one.

The tiny houses each cost about $1,100 to build. Since Summers helped Smokie, he’s raised tens of thousands of dollars to build more of them.

Maybe one day he’ll raise enough money to build one for every homeless person in LA.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

