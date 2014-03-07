23 Ridiculously Small Houses For Sale Right Now

Why live in a gaudy, irritatingly spacious mansion when everything you need could be within a few feet from you?

If you’re strapped for cash, or just like cozy spaces, you may want to consider a tiny house.

Our friends at Point2Homes helped us compile a list of some of the smallest abodes on the market in America.

In these miniature houses, you can literally make breakfast in bed.

Live close to downtown LA in this miniature home.

Size: 484 square feet

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US169,000

Completely remodeled inside and out with one bedroom and one bathroom. Features an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, one car garage, and a covered patio.

This tiny house comes with an organ and a fireplace.

Size: 484 square feet

Location: Webster City, IA

Price: $US31,000

Set in a central part of town with a fenced-in backyard and hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room.

This home overlooks a wooded ravine.

Size: 482 square feet

Location: Port Orchard, WA

Price: $US40,950

It is within walking distance to downtown Port Orchard, and has a wooded backyard.

This Florida home is selling 'as-is.'

Size: 444 square feet

Location: Dade City North, FL

Price: $US55,000

This one-bedroom, one-bath home is located near downtown Dade City.

Renovate this charming, gingerbread cottage.

Size: 434 square feet

Location: Cape Charles, VA

Price: $US65,000

This single-room cottage is completely gutted and ready for renovation. It's close to the Bay Creek Marina, downtown Cape Charles, and a public beach.

Bask in Brotherly Love in this twin home.

Size: 405 square feet

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Price: $US52,500

This one-bedroom twin home in the Tacony neighbourhood features a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom w/bathroom, and a fenced rear yard with access to unfinished basement.

A petite house on a big lot.

Size: 400 square feet

Location: Manhattan, MT

Price: $US79,900

This Montana home sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot. Buy this home and have room to build a bigger house on the expansive land.

Potentially flip this fixer-upper.

Size: 348 square feet

Location: San Antonio, TX

Price: $US22,900

This house is near downtown and contains an eat-in kitchen. It's listed as in need of repairs, so be prepared to shell out.

Enjoy the warm weather in this Arizona home.

Size: 288 square feet

Location: Chandler, AZ

Price: $US59,000

This home is walking distance to downtown Chandler, a library and a senior center. But make sure you can scrape up the cash -- it's all they're accepting.

This home could work for a student on a budget.

Size: 280 square feet

Location: Syracuse, NY

Price: $US38,500

This small, but updated one bedroom, single family home could be a great investment for graduate students.

Get a bargain pied-à-terre on Park Avenue.

Size: 241 square feet

Location: New York, NY

Price: $US165,000

The pet-friendly doorman building includes a garage, elevator, and is minutes from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Hit up South Beach in this Miami studio.

Size: 240 square feet

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Price: $US114,000

Located in a large Art Deco building, this studio is only steps away from the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, entertainment, and South Beach Nightlife. Additionally, enjoy a newly updated pool and common area.

Soak up the sun in this designer-decorated beach cabana.

Size: 228 square feet

Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Price: $US299,000

This condo had Venetian stucco and custom made glass door with no property taxes or maintenance fees. Has telephone, cable, and internet.

Enjoy this renovated, lakefront condo.

Size: 216 square feet

Location: Laconia, NH

Price: $US79,900

Completely rebuilt in 2006 with great Lake Winnipesaukee views and Trex decking, this one-bedroom condo has all new electric, plumbing, and insulation.

Here's a 1-bedroom in a historic building.

Size: 214 square feet

Location:: Livingston, MT

Price: $US34,500

Located in the historic Grabow Building in downtown Livingston. In addition to the main lobby there's a lot of common space including second and third floor lobbies, basement storage and fenced side yard.

Enjoy New England summers in this snug condo.

Size: 200 square feet

Location: Provincetown, MA

Price: $US149,500

This fully renovated studio condo has a skylit loft, front porch, and enclosed deck, and is only steps to the beach.

This charming cottage-style is on the Cape.

Size: 192 square feet

Location: West Yarmouth, MA

Price: $US69,500

This studio-style cottage is located in Beachwood Condos. It's pet-friendly, has a patio, and owners have access to a communal pool.

Another Cape Cod condo that's a short walk to the beach.

Size: 190 square feet

Location: Provincetown, MA

Price: $US129,000

This Provincetown studio unit has a sleeping loft and outside patio, parking, and laundry on site. It's a short walk to the beach and a bike ride to downtown Provincetown.

Here's a perfect space for summer living.

Size: 182 square feet

Location: Dennis Port, MA

Price: $US54,995

This studio condominium is less than 2/10 of mile from the Nantucket Sound beach, comes with a deck, private patio, and association pool.

Dwell in 'Hope' in this Provincetown condo.

Size: 163 square feet

Location: Provincetown, MA

Price: $US199,000

This unit (named 'Hope') has multi-paned windows looking right into the Bas Relief park. Additionally, it has oak hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, a queen-size Tempur-Pedic bed, and a kitchen with granite countertops.

This lakefront cabin comes with a deck, dock, and campsites.

Size: 120 square feet

Location: Lakeside, OR

Price: $US95,000

This dry log cabin was built in 2000 and sits on .6 acres of the North Tenmile Lake. It's accessible only by boat, which can be purchased with the property for an extra $US24,500.

A handcrafted log cabin that looks over Lake Superior.

Size: 105 square feet

Location:: Cornucopia, WI

Price: $US129,900

This Thoreau-like cedar log cabin is perched on a bluff overlooking 38 miles of Lake Superior. The cabin is includes handcrafted knotty pine interior adorned with built-in table, bed, work stove, and a huge window facing the lake.

This tiny home is on Vermont's Lake Champlain.

Size: 96 square feet

Location: Bridport, VT

Price: $US81,500

This property has a small camp, septic and town water and power at the road. It could be used as a camp or renovated to be a year-round residence.

