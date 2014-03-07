23 Ridiculously Small Houses For Sale Right Now

Why live in a gaudy, irritatingly spacious mansion when everything you need could be within a few feet from you?
If you’re strapped for cash, or just like cozy spaces, you may want to consider a tiny house.
Our friends at Point2Homes helped us compile a list of some of the smallest abodes on the market in America.
In these miniature houses, you can literally make breakfast in bed.
Size: 484 square feet
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US169,000
Completely remodeled inside and out with one bedroom and one bathroom. Features an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, one car garage, and a covered patio.
Size: 484 square feet
Location: Webster City, IA
Price: $US31,000
Set in a central part of town with a fenced-in backyard and hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room.
Size: 482 square feet
Location: Port Orchard, WA
Price: $US40,950
It is within walking distance to downtown Port Orchard, and has a wooded backyard.
Size: 444 square feet
Location: Dade City North, FL
Price: $US55,000
This one-bedroom, one-bath home is located near downtown Dade City.
Size: 434 square feet
Location: Cape Charles, VA
Price: $US65,000
This single-room cottage is completely gutted and ready for renovation. It's close to the Bay Creek Marina, downtown Cape Charles, and a public beach.
Size: 405 square feet
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Price: $US52,500
This one-bedroom twin home in the Tacony neighbourhood features a living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom w/bathroom, and a fenced rear yard with access to unfinished basement.
Size: 400 square feet
Location: Manhattan, MT
Price: $US79,900
This Montana home sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot. Buy this home and have room to build a bigger house on the expansive land.
Size: 348 square feet
Location: San Antonio, TX
Price: $US22,900
This house is near downtown and contains an eat-in kitchen. It's listed as in need of repairs, so be prepared to shell out.
Size: 288 square feet
Location: Chandler, AZ
Price: $US59,000
This home is walking distance to downtown Chandler, a library and a senior center. But make sure you can scrape up the cash -- it's all they're accepting.
Size: 280 square feet
Location: Syracuse, NY
Price: $US38,500
This small, but updated one bedroom, single family home could be a great investment for graduate students.
Size: 241 square feet
Location: New York, NY
Price: $US165,000
The pet-friendly doorman building includes a garage, elevator, and is minutes from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Size: 240 square feet
Location: Miami Beach, FL
Price: $US114,000
Located in a large Art Deco building, this studio is only steps away from the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, entertainment, and South Beach Nightlife. Additionally, enjoy a newly updated pool and common area.
Size: 228 square feet
Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Price: $US299,000
This condo had Venetian stucco and custom made glass door with no property taxes or maintenance fees. Has telephone, cable, and internet.
Size: 216 square feet
Location: Laconia, NH
Price: $US79,900
Completely rebuilt in 2006 with great Lake Winnipesaukee views and Trex decking, this one-bedroom condo has all new electric, plumbing, and insulation.
Size: 214 square feet
Location:: Livingston, MT
Price: $US34,500
Located in the historic Grabow Building in downtown Livingston. In addition to the main lobby there's a lot of common space including second and third floor lobbies, basement storage and fenced side yard.
Size: 200 square feet
Location: Provincetown, MA
Price: $US149,500
This fully renovated studio condo has a skylit loft, front porch, and enclosed deck, and is only steps to the beach.
Size: 192 square feet
Location: West Yarmouth, MA
Price: $US69,500
This studio-style cottage is located in Beachwood Condos. It's pet-friendly, has a patio, and owners have access to a communal pool.
Size: 190 square feet
Location: Provincetown, MA
Price: $US129,000
This Provincetown studio unit has a sleeping loft and outside patio, parking, and laundry on site. It's a short walk to the beach and a bike ride to downtown Provincetown.
Size: 182 square feet
Location: Dennis Port, MA
Price: $US54,995
This studio condominium is less than 2/10 of mile from the Nantucket Sound beach, comes with a deck, private patio, and association pool.
Size: 163 square feet
Location: Provincetown, MA
Price: $US199,000
This unit (named 'Hope') has multi-paned windows looking right into the Bas Relief park. Additionally, it has oak hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, a queen-size Tempur-Pedic bed, and a kitchen with granite countertops.
Size: 120 square feet
Location: Lakeside, OR
Price: $US95,000
This dry log cabin was built in 2000 and sits on .6 acres of the North Tenmile Lake. It's accessible only by boat, which can be purchased with the property for an extra $US24,500.
Size: 105 square feet
Location:: Cornucopia, WI
Price: $US129,900
This Thoreau-like cedar log cabin is perched on a bluff overlooking 38 miles of Lake Superior. The cabin is includes handcrafted knotty pine interior adorned with built-in table, bed, work stove, and a huge window facing the lake.
Size: 96 square feet
Location: Bridport, VT
Price: $US81,500
This property has a small camp, septic and town water and power at the road. It could be used as a camp or renovated to be a year-round residence.
