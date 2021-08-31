Search

A tiny house is 87% cheaper than a regular home on average. Here are 5 states where tiny houses are the cheapest and 5 where they’re the most expensive.

Frank Olito
A tiny house parked on an open field
Tiny house costs vary state by state. Inrainbows/Shutterstock
  • Porch found the most expensive and cheapest states to buy a tiny house.
  • Tiny houses are most affordable in North Dakota, Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi.
  • It would cost more than the average salary to buy a tiny house in Hawaii or Montana.
A new report shows the cheapest and most expensive states to buy a new tiny house in the US.
A black and brown tiny house parked on grass
Tiny houses vary by price. Inrainbows/Shutterstock
Experts at Porch, a site that connects homeowners with contractors, scoured tiny-house listings in every state and found that tiny houses across the country cost an average of $US52,000 ($AU71,302), which is 87% less than a regular home in the US. 

But according to Porch, this doesn’t mean all tiny houses across the country are cheap. In fact, there are some states in the US where a tiny house would cost more than an average person’s salary. 

Keep reading to find out which states are the cheapest locations to buy a tiny house, and which are the most expensive.

In North Dakota, it costs $US28,000 ($AU38,394) on average to buy a tiny house, the cheapest in the country.
Tiny house tucked away in between trees
Tiny houses in North Dakota are the cheapest. The Washington Post/Getty Images
Average size of a tiny house: 196 square feet

Price per square foot: $US150 ($AU206)

Percent of average household income: 43%

 

Arkansas is the second cheapest state for a tiny house, averaging $US31,700 ($AU43,467).
Tiny house parked on a snowy cliff
Tiny houses are also cheap in Arkansas. Inrainbows/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 277 square feet

Price per square foot: $US109 ($AU149)

Percent of average household income: 67%

Kansas also has relatively low tiny-house prices, which average $US33,500 ($AU45,935).
A man sitting in a chair in front of a tiny house with a dog in his lap
Tiny houses in Kansas are on the cheaper end. The Washington Post/Getty Images
Average size of a tiny house: 263 square feet

Price per square foot: $US130 ($AU178)

Percent of average household income: 56%

On average, a tiny house costs $US34,500 ($AU47,306) in Mississippi.
A brown tiny house with a walkway leading to the front door with trees in the background
Mississippi Ppa/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 283 square feet

Price per square foot: $US150 ($AU206)

Percent of average household income: 77%

New Hampshire is the fifth cheapest place to buy a tiny house – they’re an average of $US35,200 ($AU48,266).
A tiny house with two people sitting on chairs in front of it
New Hampshire is one of the cheapest places for a tiny house. picture alliance/Getty Images
Average size of a tiny house: 246 square feet

Price per square foot: $US163 ($AU224)

Percent of average household income: 46%

Meanwhile, it costs a whopping $US149,100 ($AU204,446) on average for a tiny house in Hawaii – the highest cost in the US.
A tiny house with a deck and hidden behind a few leaves
Hawaii has the most expensive tiny houses. Rrrainbow/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 278 square feet

Price per square foot: $US490 ($AU672)

Percent of average household income: 183%

The second most expensive state to buy a tiny house is Montana, where they average $US78,400 ($AU107,502).
Tiny house with wood siding and a man standing in the doorway
Tiny houses are also expensive in Montana. The Washington Post/Getty Images
Average size of a tiny house: 290 square feet

Price per square foot: $US301 ($AU413)

Percent of average household income: 143%

It’ll cost your whole salary to get a tiny house in California. Prices average $US75,600 ($AU103,663).
A black tiny house parked on green grass
Tiny houses in California cost the average salary. Inrainbows/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 229 square feet

Price per square foot: $US354 ($AU485)

Percent of average household income: 100%

In Connecticut, a tiny house costs $US74,900 ($AU102,703) on average.
A tiny house with plants surrounding the front door
Connecticut has expensive tiny houses, too. Ariel Celeste Photography/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 263 square feet

Price per square foot: $US390 ($AU535)

Percent of average household income: 95%

New Mexico, where prices average $US71,000 ($AU97,355), is the fifth most expensive state to buy a tiny house.
A tiny house with solar panels in the middle of a desert
New Mexico’s tiny houses are also expensive. Bengal bayne/Shutterstock
Average size of a tiny house: 280 square feet

Price per square foot: $US235 ($AU322)

Percent of average household income: 143%