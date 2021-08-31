A tiny house is 87% cheaper than a regular home on average. Here are 5 states where tiny houses are the cheapest and 5 where they’re the most expensive.

- Porch found the most expensive and cheapest states to buy a tiny house.
- Tiny houses are most affordable in North Dakota, Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi.
- It would cost more than the average salary to buy a tiny house in Hawaii or Montana.
But according to Porch, this doesn’t mean all tiny houses across the country are cheap. In fact, there are some states in the US where a tiny house would cost more than an average person’s salary.
Keep reading to find out which states are the cheapest locations to buy a tiny house, and which are the most expensive.
Price per square foot: $US150 ($AU206)
Percent of average household income: 43%
Price per square foot: $US109 ($AU149)
Percent of average household income: 67%
Price per square foot: $US130 ($AU178)
Percent of average household income: 56%
Price per square foot: $US150 ($AU206)
Percent of average household income: 77%
Price per square foot: $US163 ($AU224)
Percent of average household income: 46%
Price per square foot: $US490 ($AU672)
Percent of average household income: 183%
Price per square foot: $US301 ($AU413)
Percent of average household income: 143%
Price per square foot: $US354 ($AU485)
Percent of average household income: 100%
Price per square foot: $US390 ($AU535)
Percent of average household income: 95%
Price per square foot: $US235 ($AU322)
Percent of average household income: 143%