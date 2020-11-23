5 unique tiny houses you can book on Airbnb for your next domestic getaway

Image: Getty

There are plenty of tiny homes available in Australia on Airbnb that you can book for your next trip.

We’ve rounded out a list of five unique tiny houses you can stay in through Airbnb.

These include a shipping container turned tiny home and a tiny house overlooking Lake Bumbunga in South Australia.

Why not take book your next getaway in a tiny home?

Tiny homes have boomed in popularity in Australia, and there are plenty available to book on Airbnb. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat on a massive property or looking for something more cozy, there’s a tiny house to suit your preference.

To get a taste of tiny houses are available in Australia, we’ve rounded out a list of some unique stays in Australia.

This tiny house in the New South Wales Hunter Valley was created out of a shipping container and sits on a private property. Going for $366.71 a night a night, you get to enjoy a private deck, spa and barbecue area. There’s a queen bed and air conditioning to keep you cool this summer season.

Over in South Australia, there’s an eco-friendly tiny house right across from Lake Bumbunga, the ‘pink’ salt lake in Lochiel. At $205.71 a night, the house can fit up to four people. It has solar power, two bedrooms, an outdoor deck, a kitchen and air conditioning.

If you really miss being on a plane, this airline themed tiny house could be for you. The eco-friendly, off-grid tiny house is a fun getaway in the New South Wales Southern Highlands. It’s filled with memorabilia and aircraft parts the owners collected from all over the world. Outside, you can enjoy the rainforest stream nearby. You can book the property for $235.71 a night.

Take some time to unwind in this brightly coloured tiny house in Warburton, Victoria. You can settle down under a gazebo, which gives you 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains. Or, if you’re more adventurous, you can go exploring in the nearby redwood forest. It costs $264 a night.

For something a little more rustic, there’s The Boho Hut in Anstead, Queensland, which comes with vintage pieces. The timber slab hut comes fully insulated and has air conditioning. The tiny house is nestled on three acres of bushland and you might even spot some wallabies. You can book it for $177.91 a night.

