This $71,000 tiny home on wheels has 3 bedrooms and can sleep 6 people — see inside the 'Grand Sojourner'

Australia-based Häuslein Tiny House Co has created the Grand Sojourner build with three bedrooms that can sleep six people.

The Grand Sojourner sits on a 37.7-foot by 8.2-foot trailer chassis, allowing it to be mobile.

The tiny home also has a living room, full kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.

Over 60% of the company’s 2020 and 2021 orders are for the Grand Sojourner build alone, Häuslein’s Tiny House Co’s co-founder and director David Boyd told Business Insider in an email.

Häuslein Tiny House Co is available in Australia for $US71,016.

Häuslein Tiny House Co was founded in 2018 by a group of friends in Port Macquarie, Australia. The company’s German name – which translates to “a small dwelling with a big heart” – pays homage to the founders’ German backgrounds and their efforts to convey “German-quality engineering” in their tiny home builds, according to the company.

The Grand Sojourner is the third build in the family that also includes the Little Sojourner and original Sojourner, all of varying sizes and prices.

The Grand – and it’s counterpart Little – were both unveiled in October. Soon after, the Grand Sojourner became Häuslein’s Tiny House Co’s most popular build: over 60% of the company’s 2020 and 2021 orders are for the Grand build alone, Häuslein’s Tiny House Co’s co-founder and director David Boyd told Business Insider in an email.

Boyd predicts that the Grand Sojourner is popular because there are three bedrooms total: two lofted and one on the first floor, all of which can sleep two people each.

“It also represents the smallest step down in size from a small apartment or unit,” Boyd said. “Therefore, people can see themselves living in it.”

The tiny home allows for flexible living and customisation.

This versatility makes it a good build for families, minimalist people looking to downsize, or retirees who want a smaller living space, according to Häuslein Tiny House Co.

It can also be used as a guest home.

The home itself is 29.5 feet long, 8.2 feet wide, and 14.1 feet tall, giving the home a total of 105 square feet.

It’s built on a 37.7-foot by 8.2-foot trailer chassis. This allows the 5-ton unit to be transported at the owner’s leisure.

The home is built with termite-resistant timber, according to Häuslein Tiny House Co.

To cosy up the interior, the Grand Sojourner also has carpeting in all three bedroom spaces, as well as several windows to bring in natural light.

The downstairs bedroom can fit a double, bunk, or Murphy bed …

… while the two upstairs lofts — accessible with ladders — can fit a queen sized mattress.

The three bedrooms can be converted into office, leisure, entertainment, or storage spaces.

There’s also an option to replace the ladders with stairs.

The downstairs living room can fit a couch or sofa bed.

The living room is also large enough for an optional wall-mount TV and a coffee table to turn the space into a traditional living room.

Like any non-mobile home, the kitchen comes with a sink, oven, stove, shelves, and storage.

It also runs across both walls of the tiny home, maximizing the size of the kitchen space.

There’s also enough room for a 118.9-gallon fridge and a dishwasher for added luxury and convenience.

The bathroom comes with a flush toilet. However, there’s also the option to convert it into a composting toilet, which is more common in camper vans.

The bathroom also has a shower, sink, and storage units.

Unlike most mobile homes, the Grand Sojourner has the option to include a washer and dryer to accompany the closet space of drawers and a wardrobe.

There’s also an optional laundry shoot.

The tiny home’s water heating system can be connected to an available water supply using a garden hose. There’s also a 240-volt power system, although it needs to be plugged in.

A solar panel and battery system, often found on traditional campers, comes optional for off-grid living.

Customers can also add a keyless entry lock, air conditioner, heater, and bar stools at the breakfast bar in the kitchen.

The builds — which are all road legal in Australia — take about two to three months to complete.

