A tiny 250-square-foot house in a wealthy Boston suburb sold for $315,000

A 250-square-foot home in a Boston suburb sold for $US315,000 ($AU425,544) earlier this week.

The selling price was far less than the original asking price of nearly $US450,000 ($AU607,920).

The “adorable tiny studio home” features a “completely open” living space and loft with knee-high ceilings.

A tiny 250-square-foot house in a wealthy suburb of Boston sold for $US315,000 ($AU425,544) earlier this week, far less than the original asking price of nearly half a million.

Located on a 0.06-acre lot, the house in Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, went on the market in late September. Built in 1970, it features a “completely open living space,” with a loft with knee-high ceilings and ready to finish basement, according to a listing for the home.

In October, the asking price was slashed from $US449,900 ($AU607,785) after a bank deemed the home “too small to finance,” Hans Brings, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, told WCVB.

“Unfortunately, the buyer was unable to obtain financing because every lender they contacted said the home was too small to finance,” Brings wrote in an email to the local outlet. “The backup buyers had the same issues.”

Brings said at the time the owner hoped to find a buyer who could afford to pay $US389,900 ($AU526,729) in cash before settling on the final selling pricepoint of $US315,000 ($AU425,544).

The tiny home among other extraordinary homes in Boston that sold for a hefty pricetag. Earlier this year, the famous “Skinny House,” dubbed Boston’s narrowest home at just 10.4 feet (3.17m) wide, was sold above its asking price at $US1.25 ($AU2) million. The tourist attraction previously sold for $US900,000 ($AU1,215,841) in 2017.