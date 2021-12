10 things that surprised me about spending 2 nights in a 212-square-foot tiny house

This fall, I headed to Lyons, Colorado, with two friends to spend two nights in a tiny house. Here’s what surprised me about our stay in the 212-square-foot home.

An hour away from my home in Denver, Colorado , is the WeeCasa Tiny House Resort

In September, I convinced two friends to join me for a two-night stay at the resort.

WeeCasa has 22 rentable tiny homes, and we stayed in Juniper, a 212-square-foot tiny house with a lofted bedroom. During our stay, a handful of things stood out to me about tiny living.