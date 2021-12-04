10 things that surprised me about spending 2 nights in a 212-square-foot tiny house

- I stayed with two friends in a 212-square-foot tiny house at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort in Colorado.
- After just two nights in the home, I discovered a handful of surprising things about tiny living.
- A small space gets messy fast and your entire tiny home will smell like the last thing you cooked.
In September, I convinced two friends to join me for a two-night stay at the resort.
WeeCasa has 22 rentable tiny homes, and we stayed in Juniper, a 212-square-foot tiny house with a lofted bedroom. During our stay, a handful of things stood out to me about tiny living.
But after two nights in the WeeCasa tiny house, I realized that you can have everything you want — it just helps if it’s smaller.
For example, our tiny house had a minifridge, tiny microwave, and even a smaller-than-average French press.
I had all the amenities I needed in a kitchen, and the tiny sizes helped the kitchen feel more spacious than it was.
Within minutes of unloading the groceries we packed for the three-day stay, I already felt overwhelmed by the clutter in our tiny house.
Our takeout food was packed onto one counter, the minifridge quickly filled up, and although we had plenty of storage for the dry goods, I thought the open-concept shelving made it impossible for our groceries to look organized.
The tiny house also made me realize that if I wanted to re-create the tiny-house staircase storage in my home, I’d want to add cabinet doors to disguise the clutter.
To combat this, we took turns working from outside, going on short walks, and spending our nights near a bonfire.
By the end of the trip, we acted as if the outdoors was just another room in the tiny house.
But our tiny house was too small to fit some of those common items. For instance, my bedroom was an open loft that had just enough room for a mattress on the floor.
I learned that I was OK with minimal furnishings. Instead, what mattered to me was a space that felt welcoming and comfortable. Fortunately, the tiny house’s decor created those feelings.
About 20 minutes into the plot, I’d forgotten I was in a tiny home. It was just like any other movie night.
Throughout the three days, there were moments it completely slipped my mind that we were staying in a smaller-than-average home.
We couldn’t all fit into the bathroom to brush our teeth together and making our morning cup of coffee took multiple French press brews.
In general, we had to communicate more than we normally would. We discussed our work schedules, what time we planned to get up each morning, and when we wanted to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The smell filled the entire house, and it had me questioning what it would be like to live long term in a tiny house. Would my clothes and closet start to smell like my kitchen? Would my sheets end up reeking of garlic?
The only door in the 212-square-foot home was to the bathroom. This meant that there was no place to have a private phone call or jam out to music without someone else listening.
Besides bathroom breaks, the three of us gave up privacy for the three days.
It was clear that the designers of the house had mapped out every part of their layout down to the centimeter.
And surprisingly, it wasn’t too hard.
Besides overlapping work calls and taking turns using the shower each night, we naturally fell into a routine that worked inside 212 square feet.
And with the Colorado Rockies in the background, we agreed we’d easily sacrifice space for the breathtaking views.