10 things that surprised me about spending 2 nights in a 212-square-foot tiny house

You can have nearly all the same amenities as a traditional house. It just helps if they’re smaller.

I thought living or staying in a tiny house would mean I’d have to give up a coffee machine or microwave to save space.

But after two nights in the WeeCasa tiny house, I realized that you can have everything you want — it just helps if it’s smaller.

For example, our tiny house had a minifridge, tiny microwave, and even a smaller-than-average French press.

I had all the amenities I needed in a kitchen, and the tiny sizes helped the kitchen feel more spacious than it was.