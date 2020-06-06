This $60,953 self-sufficient loft-style tiny home on wheels can be towed anywhere — see inside Urban Tiny

The Tiny House Guys have created a self-sufficient Urban Tiny home on wheels for AUD 87,900, or about $US60,953.

Urban Tiny is powered by its own battery system, solar panels and inverter, although the home can also be connected to generator power points.

The 7,363-pound tiny home sits on a trailer that can be towed.

The Tiny House Guys is based in Brisbane, Australia and consists of a father and son duo, Rick and Mitch Keel, that create custom tiny homes placed on trailers, making them mobile.

The trailers used for the builds are all purchased from a local tiny home trailer maker, according to The Tiny House Guys.

The Brisbane company has created multiple builds that fall under the recent trends of tiny living, including a farm house-esque unit with recycled timber floors and ceilings, and a shipping container that was transformed into a tiny home.

In total, this Urban Tiny home on wheels is 8.2 feet wide, 14.1 feet tall, and 24.3 feet long, including its drawbar. The drawbar, which is 4.6 feet long, allows the 7,363-pound tiny home to be towed by several vehicle types, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of the Urban Tiny build:

The home’s self sufficiency title comes from its power systems, which includes solar panels, a battery system, and a 240-volt inverter.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The tiny home has a dark exterior paint colour that contrasts the bright interior filled with white walls and wooden floors, accents, and countertops.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The inside of the home looks no different than a typical loft apartment.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The living room, which is unfurnished, sits by the doorway at the opposite end of the home’s bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The kitchen — which is next to the living room and entry door — is equipped with a gas cooktop, countertop, sink, several storage drawers, and a shelf.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The bathroom, which is by the kitchen, has a composting toilet, full size shower, towel rack, and large mirror.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The composting toilet can also be switched out for a cassette or standard toilet.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The bathroom and kitchen source its water from the drinking and grey water tanks. But for those who want a more consistent stream of water and power, there are water and generator power connection points in the tiny home.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The lofted bedroom is up the ladder beside the kitchen.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

Natural light floods into the tiny home through windows on all four sides of the home, including the lofted bedroom and clear entry door. However, there are also lights throughout the unit to brighten up the interior at night.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

The home is available for pickup in Brisbane but can be delivered to customers based in Australia.

The Tiny House Guys Urban Tiny Home.

