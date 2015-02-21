This couple quit their jobs, built a tiny house, and earn their living by blogging about their cross-country adventure

Courtesy of Tiny House Giant Journey Guillaume Dutilh, Jenna Spesard, and their dog, Salies, posing on their tiny porch in Central Park, New York City.

Two years ago, Guillaume Dutilh and Jenna Spesard realised they didn’t want to spend another day chasing careers they didn’t love.

The adventure junkies’ love for writing, photography, and the great outdoors led them to quit their jobs and pursue travel journalism — opting for life as cross-country nomads.

They ditched their homes in Los Angeles and built a tiny house on wheels that now serves as their permanent abode.

Five months into their journey, the couple, along with their dog, Salies, have racked up 10,000 miles and visited 25 states. They document their experience on their blog, Tiny House Giant Journey, and on their YouTube channel.

Dutilh and Spesard shared some memories and photos from their micro-living journey with us.

