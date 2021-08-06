Bruny Island Hideaway is located in Alonnah at Bruny Island and is surrounded by 99 acres of conservation native bushland.

A tiny house on Bruny Island in Tasmania was designed to be an off-the-grid escape, and can be rented on AirBnb.

Inspired by the minimalism of traditional Japanese houses, the designers at Maguire and Devine Architects, used Baltic pine and corrugated iron to complement the surrounding bushland.

The cabin, which is surrounded by 99 acres of conservation native bushland, can only be accessed by ferry.

This tiny house on Bruny Island can only be reached by ferry, travelling 30 kilometres from Hobart.

Designed by Maguire and Devine Architects and built in 2017, it was created as an escape from the stresses of everyday life for the client, and now can be rented by anyone through AirBnb.

The architects at Maguire and Devine specialise in minimal spaces made with sustainable, natural materials.

“New architecture is an extension of the wider city or landscape,” Hugh Maguire and Dan Devine said.

“It connects us to the places in which we spend our lives.”

Bruny Island Hideaway is located in the small town of Alonnah on the western side of Bruny Island, a 362-square-kilometre island off the coast of Tasmania.

The cabin, which is surrounded by 99 acres of conservation native bushland, won the 2018 title for best new and sustainable home in Tasmania.

“This off-grid cabin is an escape from the high stress of our client’s busy work life,” the architects said. It was inspired by the traditional Japanese houses.

“Our brief was to capture that and design a building as a piece of furniture with everything she needs built in,” the architects said.

“The only furniture allowed was a low table and mattress on the sleeping loft.”

It is solar powered and connected to rainwater, while guest can heat the house by burning timber that has fallen onsite. There is also gas for cooking and hot water.

“With everything built-in, the whole building is like a single piece of well-designed furniture,” Sophia Sinh, the host of Bruny Island Hideaway, said.

Unlike most urban dwellings, it has a building to land ratio of 28:400,000 square metres.

Sinh said the house is definitely not a “luxury bush retreat” but instead a destination for those looking to unplug and connect with nature. She wants the minimal house to encourage sustainable behaviour.

Situated amid native bushland, the tiny house has a minimal impact on its surrounds.

Sinh said almost half of the guests in 2020 were local Tasmanians due to international and interstate border closures but that she hopes to see more visitors from around Australia in the future.