9 tiny houses in Silicon Valley that you can rent on Airbnb

AirBnB A tiny house surrounded by redwoods.

Airbnb has all kinds of listings, from mansions to tiny houses.

Tiny houses on Airbnb range in price from under $US100 a night to hundreds of dollars, even for tiny spaces.

We made a list of 9 tiny houses in and around Silicon Valley that are worth checking out.

Many people travel through Silicon Valley, either for work or personal reasons. There are hotels and motels to stay in, of course, but there are also more unusual and adventurous options. Airbnb helps you find these options by letting you filter for “unusual stays,” such as tree houses, yurts, or tiny houses.

Tiny houses have become popular as a way to live more sustainably and use fewer resources, and also as a way to live more cheaply and save money for other things like travel. Maybe you’re thinking about living in a tiny house someday, or maybe you just want to test one out for a night or two. Either way, these 9 Silicon Valley homes are a cool way to experience the area, and tiny living.

Here are 9 tiny houses near Silicon Valley to check out on Airbnb.

1. This San Jose tiny house comes with a full chef’s kitchen.

The home is a cosy 250 square feet and fits up to 4 people.

Relax in the sleeping loft, with a queen bed and skylight.

2. A tiny cottage in California’s redwoods is romantic and cosy.

The 120-square-foot studio stands separately from the main house, where a full bathroom is located. You’ll have access to a deck to sit and enjoy the view.

Glass doors and many windows mean the small cottage is full of light.

3. A newly built San Jose tiny house is surprisingly roomy.

The house has two sleeping lofts, plus a kitchen and sitting area.

Each loft fits a queen bed, comfortably sleeping four adults for an “adult treehouse experience.”

4. A rustic tiny house still has luxury to offer.

This home, located outside of San Jose, has a chic wooden living area separated from the bedroom by a sliding farm door.

A rarity among tiny houses, this San Jose home even has a bathtub.

5. A newly constructed tiny home in Palo Alto is within biking distance of Stanford.

This listing with a single bed is perfect for a solo traveller.

You’ll also have access to a fenced in yard behind the main house.

6. This tiny Santa Clara home is surrounded by fruit trees and gardenias.

The loft is accessible by stairs, an upgrade from the usual ladders found in tiny houses.

The home has a couch and kitchen with full-sized refrigerator.

7. This tiny home near San Francisco has a modern design.

Glass walls let you take in your beach surroundings.

8. A Tahoe-style home in Santa Clara is central to wherever you’re going.

This home uses space cleverly. You have a fold-out table for eating, and desk for working.

The desk folds down farther to become a queen bed.

9. A south San Jose tiny home is modern and artsy.

The kitchenette is in the centre of the home, with access to the loft and double bed.

Outside, there’s a covered sitting area and lights that make it a cosy spot to hang out.

