These Tiny Homes Cost Under $60K And Could Help You Save Just As Much

Photo: TinyHouseListings.com

Living in a tiny house takes a major adjustment, but one thing’s for sure: It’ll save you serious money. The homes listed here all cost $60,000 and under, and aside from not requiring a mortgage, they’ve all been built to eco-friendly standards, so you’re guaranteed to shave cash off your utility bills.



In fact smaller homes have been cited as one of the important trends to come out of the housing crash, becoming even more relevant as heating costs rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.