9 surprisingly beautiful tiny homes you can buy right now

Melia Robinson
Estately tiny houseEstatelyWho said tiny couldn’t be grand?

Your next home-away-from-home may come in under 500 square feet.

The market for vacation properties reached an all-time high in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing down. If you don’t want to go for a typical house, tiny homes offer a low-maintenance and environmentally friendly way to expand a real estate portfolio on any budget.

We teamed up with the experts at property listing site Estately to find nine tiny homes you can buy right now. From a mini-houseboat to a log cabin, any one of these could be yours.

This delightful cottage hugs the Massachusetts coastline. It includes new wood floors, stone countertops, and a roof deck perfect for soaking up the sun.

Estately

Address: 423 Commercial St., Provincetown, MA

Price: $1.2 million

This rustic artist's retreat sits on nine acres of California hills where the previous owners cultivated Japanese Maple trees. It includes a workshop and two offices.

Estately

Address: 3885 Cavedale Rd., Glen Ellen, CA

Price: $1.2 million

Who says a tiny house has to be on land? This houseboat situated in northern Idaho spares no amenities. It has a full kitchen and two and half baths.

Estately

Address: 34179 N Scenic Bay, Bayview, ID

Price: $80,000

A cottage made with care, this tiny home features windows made from mahogany wood and recycled furnishings. It's perched on a grassy knoll in Vermont.

Estately

Address: 563 Ridge Rd., Kirby, VT

Price: $120,000

A new take on the tiny house, this Victorian-style home in California is designated as historic, but has been remodeled for a more contemporary look.

Estately

Address: 142 19th St., Pacific Grove, CA

Price: $850,000

Known as the 'round house' on the St. Joe River, this circular tiny house stretches just 450 square feet. The covered patio is perfect for shaded picnics.

Estately

Address: 52 Lagoon Ln., St. Maries, ID

Price: $195,000

Buyers will get in touch with their inner Henry David Thoreau in this two-bedroom cabin in the California wilderness. A wood-burning stove is all the heat they will need.

Estately

Address: 9250 Bryant Creek Rd., Twin Bridges, CA

Price: $120,000

Described as a 'fly fisherman's dream,' this river-front cabin in Utah is close enough to the water that you can cast a line from the front porch.

Estately

Address: 13581 E 1950 N, Huntsville UT

Price: $249,000

A tiny home fit for any storybook-lover, this peaceful cabin manages to squeeze a stone fireplace, a hot tub, and a master bedroom into 577 square feet.

Estately

Address: 160 Timerwinds, Townsend, TN

Price: $115,000

