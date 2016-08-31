9 surprisingly beautiful tiny homes you can buy right now

Estately Who said tiny couldn’t be grand?

Your next home-away-from-home may come in under 500 square feet.

The market for vacation properties reached an all-time high in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing down. If you don’t want to go for a typical house, tiny homes offer a low-maintenance and environmentally friendly way to expand a real estate portfolio on any budget.

We teamed up with the experts at property listing site Estately to find nine tiny homes you can buy right now. From a mini-houseboat to a log cabin, any one of these could be yours.

