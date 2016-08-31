9 surprisingly beautiful tiny homes you can buy right now

EstatelyWho said tiny couldn’t be grand?
Your next home-away-from-home may come in under 500 square feet.
The market for vacation properties reached an all-time high in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing down. If you don’t want to go for a typical house, tiny homes offer a low-maintenance and environmentally friendly way to expand a real estate portfolio on any budget.
We teamed up with the experts at property listing site Estately to find nine tiny homes you can buy right now. From a mini-houseboat to a log cabin, any one of these could be yours.
This delightful cottage hugs the Massachusetts coastline. It includes new wood floors, stone countertops, and a roof deck perfect for soaking up the sun.
This rustic artist's retreat sits on nine acres of California hills where the previous owners cultivated Japanese Maple trees. It includes a workshop and two offices.
Who says a tiny house has to be on land? This houseboat situated in northern Idaho spares no amenities. It has a full kitchen and two and half baths.
A cottage made with care, this tiny home features windows made from mahogany wood and recycled furnishings. It's perched on a grassy knoll in Vermont.
A new take on the tiny house, this Victorian-style home in California is designated as historic, but has been remodeled for a more contemporary look.
Estately
Address: 142 19th St., Pacific Grove, CA
Price: $850,000
Known as the 'round house' on the St. Joe River, this circular tiny house stretches just 450 square feet. The covered patio is perfect for shaded picnics.
Buyers will get in touch with their inner Henry David Thoreau in this two-bedroom cabin in the California wilderness. A wood-burning stove is all the heat they will need.
Described as a 'fly fisherman's dream,' this river-front cabin in Utah is close enough to the water that you can cast a line from the front porch.
Estately
Address: 13581 E 1950 N, Huntsville UT
Price: $249,000
A tiny home fit for any storybook-lover, this peaceful cabin manages to squeeze a stone fireplace, a hot tub, and a master bedroom into 577 square feet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.