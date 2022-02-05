I stayed in a 250-square-foot tiny home for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me the most about it.

I live in a 500-square-foot apartment in New York City. So the idea of downsizing never appealed to me until I stayed in a tiny home for the first time.

I’m a renter in New York where I pay $1,650 a month for a 500-square-foot apartment. I always thought that whenever I do buy a house, it would be an upgrade in space. But with rent this high and loose spending habits, I am no closer to buying a house, let alone a larger place, at 25 than I was at 22, especially since the median price for a home in the US is $408,800, according to Statista

But after a recent stay in a tiny home for the first time, I’m now left wondering if it might be more attainable if I’m willing to downsize. Tiny homes in the US are generally cheaper to build or buy than larger homes, costing between $30,000 and $60,000 on average, according to Rocket Mortgage.

I decided to check into one to see how I liked it, and while I was skeptical at first, I enjoyed my stay and felt so comfortable that I left thinking this more financially viable lifestyle might just suit me after all.