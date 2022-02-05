I stayed in a 250-square-foot tiny home for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me the most about it.

- I recently stayed in a tiny home for the first time and was shocked by how much I liked it.
- I found the 250-square-foot home on Airbnb and thought it felt quite spacious for its size.
- I was surprised that its maximalist style didn’t feel cluttered and left thinking I could easily see myself living tiny.
But after a recent stay in a tiny home for the first time, I’m now left wondering if it might be more attainable if I’m willing to downsize. Tiny homes in the US are generally cheaper to build or buy than larger homes, costing between $30,000 and $60,000 on average, according to Rocket Mortgage.
I decided to check into one to see how I liked it, and while I was skeptical at first, I enjoyed my stay and felt so comfortable that I left thinking this more financially viable lifestyle might just suit me after all.
At 250 square feet, the home was half the size of my apartment.
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.
Located in the hidden yard of a larger home, the home was positioned against a wall with cinder blocks for a foundation. Its wheels were not visible from the accessible side, and I thought that moving it would be no easy feat since it was far from the street.
This didn’t deter me from the lifestyle, since I wouldn’t want to move my hypothetical future tiny house, even if I had the option.
But inside, there was a kitchen, a bathroom, decor, and storage space, all without feeling cramped. High ceilings made the space feel even bigger, and there was just enough room for me to do yoga on the floor, which I didn’t expect. The tiny home also had electricity and plumbing.
But the sliding bathroom door was unexpectedly clever. I never would have thought of using a door to save space. The sliding feature saved room that a swinging door would take up, and I thought that the decorative nature of the door made it double as a piece of art.
Similarly, next to the shower, a storage closet had a curtain rather than a door, which I thought looked better while saving more space.
The bathroom felt spacious because there was no furniture in it either, thanks to clever wall storage to hold toiletry items and towels.
Read more: 12 space-saving hacks I picked up from staying in a 250-square-foot tiny home
Because of this, I found myself cleaning up between every task, more than I usually might otherwise.
Paintings, prints, and sculptures went all the way to the ceiling, and in effect, drew my eyes up and elongated the space.
I pictured myself working in the tiny home’s lush backyard and thought this outdoor space made the tiny home seem more livable.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
This Miami restaurant is so popular that Barbra Streisand is said to get its food delivered to LA. After trying it, I can see why.