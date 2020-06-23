These 10 tiny homes in a Florida village are available to buy for under $85,000 as demand grows for efficient living away from dense major cities

- Tiny home builder Escape Homes just debuted a tiny home village in Tampa, Florida.
- The 10 eco-efficient tiny homes are priced under $US85,000 and come with fully equipped kitchens and adequate accommodations for working from home.
- As corporate America continues to embrace work-from-home policies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees no longer have to be bound to geographic locations to be near offices.
The COVID-19 pandemic is upending Americans’ attitudes toward homebuying.
Some are snatching up suburban homes that had been sitting untouched on the market for hundreds of days as they flee dense, major cities. But others may turn to smaller abodes in light of the pandemic-driven economic turmoil.
Wisconsin-based tiny homebuilder Escape Homes is catering to that demand by constructing a tiny home village in Tampa, Florida, a state that happens to be the second most popular in the US for tiny living.
Tampa Bay Village debuted last month, and its 10 eco-efficient tiny homes are priced between $US47,550 and $US82,500 and are available for purchase.
Here’s what it looks like.
Homebuyers can choose from a handful of designs at Tampa Bay Village in Florida.
The homes sit less than an hour from Orlando and Sarasota on a park-like lot with various outdoor living areas.
The Boho XL Wide option costs $US47,550 and comes with a walk-around queen bed and a large bathroom with a tub.
That comes out to $US465 a month with a financing plan.
There’s the Traveller XL that costs $US78,500, with a Wide version priced at $US82,500.
Monthly financing could be as low as $US582.
And then there’s the $US69,800 Escape One XL, which can sleep up to eight people.
Business Insider’s Brittany Chang previously reported the One XL model is a loft-style, Japanese-inspired tiny home and is one of the company’s most popular designs.
The Escape One XL Wide, a larger version, comes with a financing plan of $US685 a month.
All of the homes come with fully equipped kitchens and working bathrooms.
They’re also outfitted with high-efficiency insulation and climate control options, according to the company.
The tiny home movement has been trudging full steam ahead for years, but the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout may result in an uptick in interest.
Living in a tiny home isn’t always glamorous, but it can be less expensive, more sustainable, and more efficient.
As white-collar employees continue to adapt to a remote work future, being physically located near offices isn’t necessary.
Many can live and work where they choose for at least the near future.
This is Escape’s second tiny home development, with the first in Wisconsin.
The builder also has a slew of its models positioned around the country available as rentals on Airbnb.
Many are in California, New York, and Colorado.
A Traveller XL located in Silicon Valley, for example, is priced at $US115 a night, though it currently is not available.
