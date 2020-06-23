These 10 tiny homes in a Florida village are available to buy for under $85,000 as demand grows for efficient living away from dense major cities

ESCAPE Homes Escape Homes is catering to increasing flexibility for white-collar workers who no longer have to live and work near shuttered corporate offices.

Tiny home builder Escape Homes just debuted a tiny home village in Tampa, Florida.

The 10 eco-efficient tiny homes are priced under $US85,000 and come with fully equipped kitchens and adequate accommodations for working from home.

As corporate America continues to embrace work-from-home policies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees no longer have to be bound to geographic locations to be near offices.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The COVID-19 pandemic is upending Americans’ attitudes toward homebuying.

Some are snatching up suburban homes that had been sitting untouched on the market for hundreds of days as they flee dense, major cities. But others may turn to smaller abodes in light of the pandemic-driven economic turmoil.

Wisconsin-based tiny homebuilder Escape Homes is catering to that demand by constructing a tiny home village in Tampa, Florida, a state that happens to be the second most popular in the US for tiny living.

Tampa Bay Village debuted last month, and its 10 eco-efficient tiny homes are priced between $US47,550 and $US82,500 and are available for purchase.

Here’s what it looks like.

Homebuyers can choose from a handful of designs at Tampa Bay Village in Florida.

ESCAPE Homes The Tampa Bay Village in Florida.

The homes sit less than an hour from Orlando and Sarasota on a park-like lot with various outdoor living areas.

The Boho XL Wide option costs $US47,550 and comes with a walk-around queen bed and a large bathroom with a tub.

ESCAPE Homes The Vista Boho XL Wide.

That comes out to $US465 a month with a financing plan.

There’s the Traveller XL that costs $US78,500, with a Wide version priced at $US82,500.

ESCAPE Homes The Traveller XL.

Monthly financing could be as low as $US582.

And then there’s the $US69,800 Escape One XL, which can sleep up to eight people.

ESCAPE Homes The Escape One XL.

Business Insider’s Brittany Chang previously reported the One XL model is a loft-style, Japanese-inspired tiny home and is one of the company’s most popular designs.

The Escape One XL Wide, a larger version, comes with a financing plan of $US685 a month.

ESCAPE Homes The Escape One XL.

Source: Escape Homes

All of the homes come with fully equipped kitchens and working bathrooms.

ESCAPE Homes The inside of one of the tiny homes.

They’re also outfitted with high-efficiency insulation and climate control options, according to the company.

ESCAPE Homes The inside of one of the tiny homes.

The tiny home movement has been trudging full steam ahead for years, but the pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout may result in an uptick in interest.

ESCAPE Homes The inside of one of the tiny homes.

Source: Realtor

Living in a tiny home isn’t always glamorous, but it can be less expensive, more sustainable, and more efficient.

ESCAPE Homes The inside of one of the tiny homes.

Source: Insider

As white-collar employees continue to adapt to a remote work future, being physically located near offices isn’t necessary.

ESCAPE Homes The inside of a tiny home.

Many can live and work where they choose for at least the near future.

This is Escape’s second tiny home development, with the first in Wisconsin.

ESCAPE Homes The Escape One XL.

The builder also has a slew of its models positioned around the country available as rentals on Airbnb.

ESCAPE Homes The Escape One XL.

Many are in California, New York, and Colorado.

A Traveller XL located in Silicon Valley, for example, is priced at $US115 a night, though it currently is not available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.