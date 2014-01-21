An Architect Built This Stunning, 196-Square-Foot 'Tiny Home'

Boise, Idaho-area architectMacy Millertraded her 2,500-square-foot residence for a 196-square-foot home she built herself after dealing with a long and complex foreclosure settlement.
The home she constructed is an impressive example of the burgeoning “tiny house” trend.
Miller spent around $US11,500 on the home, which she constructed on the back of a flatbed trailer.
She completely owns her home, which she shares with her partner and dog, and only pays to rent the land it sits on. The most expensive part was the $2,000 compost toilet that uses little to no water.
Miller shared photos of her home with Business Insider.
Miller went to school for design, then read books and watched how-to videos to figure out how to construct a house from scratch.
Professional consultants verified Miller's work when she was done and approved the house for living standards.
