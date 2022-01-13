A couple renovated a 120-square-foot bus into a tiny home. Here are 10 ways they maximized every inch of space.

- Hope and Manny Hernandez convert buses and vans into tiny homes for a living.
- Their recent bus renovation minimized dead space and included unusual storage hacks.
- The couple said the $37,000 conversion took five weeks and was their hardest project to date.
The bus renovation was an affordable way to build their tiny home on wheels and travel the country, the couple previously told Insider.
At the time, they didn’t plan to renovate anything other than their own bus.
But that changed after a van owner found the couple on social media and asked if they’d be willing to travel to his home and renovate his van, Manny previously told Insider.
The couple agreed, and one vehicle turned into two, which turned into three. Today, the couple has renovated everything from minibuses to double-decker buses from London. Manny said he and Hope are currently wrapping up their sixth vehicle conversion and that the renovations have become their main source of income.
The pair shares their renovations, travels, and experiences on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, @beerrunbus.
“It was definitely our favorite project and the most perfect project we’ve done to date,” Hope told Insider.
The conversion tested them in new ways: Manny honed in on cabinetry-making skills, and Hope designed a space that was “white, clean, and simple,” she said.
In previous conversions, Manny said they had more freedom and flexibility to design the layout and decor how they wanted.
But that wasn’t the case with this client, the couple said.
“This has been her lifelong dream,” Manny said. “So the client was particular and knew exactly what she wanted.”
Hope and Manny said they worked with the owner to make sure the finished bus was how she envisioned her tiny home on wheels.
Throughout the entire process, the main focus was creating a home where no space was left unused, Manny said.
It would incorporate a lot of blues, which was a sentimental color to the owner, Hope explained. Their client also knew where she wanted to place the bathroom and that she wanted a full-sized bed.
From there, Manny and Hope said they helped brainstorm, nail down details, and create a plan for the build. Five weeks later, the client’s bus was complete.
“I believe she was extremely happy with the finished bus,” Manny said. “I think she’s going to be able to live her dream, and I hope it goes really well for her.”
Manny and Hope shared the images with Insider, which showcase custom cabinetry, a creative storage solution for a cat’s litter box, and secret drawers for their client.
Instead, Manny and Hope added in two sets of storage. Above the seat are cabinets, and above the bus’ door is a little shelving unit where the owner plans to display books and plants.
Before building the upper cabinets, Manny wired speakers so the owner could play music from a Bluetooth connection.
“But with the weird shape of this bus and how tall it was, I had to completely make it from scratch,” Manny said, noting that because the bus had a curved roof, the couple didn’t want to waste space by using rectangular cabinets.
The cabinets Manny built utilize every inch of the upper section of the bus. Manny also wanted to create as much storage as possible, so there are cabinets across from the kitchen, above the couch, too.
But when the electrical wiring didn’t work, the couple brainstormed how else to use that space.
Using hinges, Manny said he installed small, pull-down drawers that are completely hidden when tucked away.
“If you’re standing there, you really can’t see it,” Manny said.
In Manny and Hope’s previous renovations, they used a lid and chest design to access the area underneath the couch. Here, they wanted to incorporate something a little more functional.
The drawers will help their client stay organized and access the full area under the couch, Manny said.
The result was a removable swivel table attached to the top of the couch. The table, which the couple loves in their own bus, can function as a desk, dinner table, and can also be detached and stored away if needed.
When designing the area for the fridge, the couple decided to build some cubbies, too, to tuck away baskets, pantry items, clothes, and other items, they said.
Plus, their client plans to live and travel with her cat, Manny said, so the garage is one of the places she could keep her cat’s litter box.
Seeing people’s reactions to the finished renovation makes the pressure worth it, he said. That, plus “a little bit of beer.”
“Making other people’s dreams become a reality can be very difficult, but it’s a really rewarding feeling,” Manny said.